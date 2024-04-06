Hurricane force winds possible across portions of Colorado

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for both Saturday and Sunday for the Front Range and the Denver metro area. Strong damaging wind gusts and critical fire weather are expected.

The winds may be strong enough to cause tree damage, down powerlines and blown over yard furniture.

CBS

Xcel Energy put out a statement warning customers they may need to shut power off in certain areas of Boulder, Gilpin, and Jefferson Counties to help mitigate wildfire risks.

Areas right at the base of the foothills have a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger Saturday through Sunday morning. The chance for rapid fire spread is a real possibility.

CBS

Do not miss the latest forecast through the weekend from the First Alert Weather Center to stay updated on the changing conditions.