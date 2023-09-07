Lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with Marshall Fire combined into one lawsuit

Lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with Marshall Fire combined into one lawsuit

Lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with Marshall Fire combined into one lawsuit

Seven lawsuits filed in connection with the Marshall Fire have been combined into one big lawsuit against Xcel Energy. The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,100 homes and buildings after the fire started near Louisville and Superior at the end of December 2021.

The initial lawsuits were filed by insurers, claiming the utility company is partly responsible for the wildfire. Earlier this summer, the Boulder County sheriff announced that the Marshall Fire was composed of two fires with two separate origins, including one Xcel power line.

Xcel Energy asked for the lawsuits to be combined and none of the plaintiffs objected.

RELATED: Lead attorney in Marshall Fire lawsuit: Xcel Energy "just doesn't want to accept responsibility"