Xcel Energy customers pay extra each month to help those who can't afford heat

Utility rates have once again increased and there's another charge Xcel Energy Customers may notice. Or may not.

"I was shocked I was shocked. Now I don't mind donating money but I wanna donate who I wanna donate," said Joseph Duncan, an Arvada resident and Xcel Energy customer.

Duncan is talking about the Energy Assistance charge on his utility bill. The state passed legislation last year allowing the charge, which gives energy assistance to low-income individuals. While he's been paying the charge for the last year, he didn't notice until he got his bill last month.

"Most people just look at the numbers. Did my rates go up, did my rates go down, or how much do I owe? That's all they wanna look at."

The charge began monthly last October at a flat rate of 50 cents for gas and 50 cents for electricity. It went up to 75 cents for each this month.

Duncan says for him, it's not so much about the cost- even though for him it still adds up.

"It's about that I never agreed to it in the beginning!" he said.

Duncan posted the revelation on his Nextdoor account, and the responses poured in. It was clear that others didn't realize they were being charged.

"I got lots of personal messages, people thanking me for posting," he said.

There were others who asked that Xcel customers continue to pay the charge.

"Please do NOT opt out of this. I am a Native of Colorado and a single mom. Starting in 2002-2006 I needed this to help my son and I keep warm during the winter. I have always had a full-time job and at the time made less than $2,000. I don't need this help now in my life but it meant everything during those years, especially November-February. I am grateful to the help I did get. Thank you!" wrote Loralee Evans of Morse Park.

You can opt-out by calling or emailing Xcel but this year, the state says it is especially important to consider sticking with it.

"I can't really emphasize how critical it is. It is such a wonderful and important piece of legislation and I think for Xcel to do. There are so many people in the state of Colorado who are struggling to pay their utility bills," said Denise Stepto, Director of Communications for Energy Outreach Colorado.

Energy Outreach Colorado is responsible for distributing the funds and says with cooler temperatures, people have already been calling, concerned about paying the heating bill.

"Utility bills are going up for everyone and we are looking at a very difficult challenging winter with the cost of fuels going up," said Stepto. "The money comes directly into that and all of it is going straight back out to individuals. These are folks who are seniors who are living on their social security, on fixed incomes, they're veterans, disabled people. They're people, who like all of us went through the pandemic but for whatever reasons, are having a harder time getting their feet back on the ground."

The Energy Assistance change will incrementally increase until it reaches $1 after October 2023.

For more information, click here: Energy Assistance Charge (xcelenergy.com)

Any customer may request the removal of this Energy Assistance Charge. To opt-out of paying for the Energy Assistance Charge call 800-895-4999 or send an email to inquire@xcelenergy.com.