Wyoming man imprisoned for sexually assaulting girl at Colorado water park

A 19-year-old Cheyenne man was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a young girl at a metro Denver water park last summer.

Trenton Moskovita was also ordered to undergo Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation for at least 10 years after his release. It could last the rest of his life. The duration of such a probation typically depends on whether a defendant is determined to be successfully rehabilitated.

Trenton Moskovita following his arrest in June 2025. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Moskovita was arrested June 7, 2025, after Englewood Police Department officers were called to Pirates Cove Water Park in Littleton by employees. The girl, whose age was not provided, ran from a bathroom and told her mother about the assault. The girl later told investigators that Moskovita grabbed her, pulled into a family restroom, and pulled down his pants.

Moskovita immediately denied the child's allegations. He told investigators the girl wanted help finding her parents, which he agreed to do but only after he went to the bathroom first, according to his arrest affidavit.

Officers were able to observe surveillance camera recordings which showed Moskovita motioning the girl toward him, then grabbing her hand and taking her into the restroom. They were inside nine minutes before the girl ran out of it, per the affidavit.

Moskovita eventually pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping and sexual assault on a child charges.

"This defendant brazenly preyed upon a vulnerable child in a community space where families expect to be safe," said 23rd Judicial Deputy District Attorney Tory Reavis in a press release. "The substantial sentence handed down this week reflects our absolute commitment to holding predators accountable and removing them from our streets."

The judge ordered Moskovita to pay almost $7,000 to the girl and her family for costs of the girl's mental health treatment, with additional money possible for future treatment.

The DA's office stated the Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation is a program with significantly stricter requirements than standard probation.

The DA's office referred to Moskovita as a Wyoming resident. A search of online public records indicated Cheyenne was his place of residence.

Incidentally, the water park has a Littleton address but is technically within Englewood PD's jurisdiction.