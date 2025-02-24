WorldDenver International Women's Day on March 7 to feature first Latina in space

WorldDenver International Women's Day on March 7 to feature first Latina in space

WorldDenver International Women's Day on March 7 to feature first Latina in space

It's a day recognized annually across the world to celebrate the impact of women: International Women's Day (IWD). On Friday, March 7, 2025, WorldDenver will host one of the largest celebrations in the country.

The event will take place at Infinity Park Events Center in Glendale, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m., for an expert community panel on Women Leaders in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering & Math). CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego will moderate the panel.

WorldDenver

Event co-chairs Maria Gonzales, VP of Development for Protect Our Winters, and Patrice Henning, SVP of Wealth Management for Raymond James spoke to CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White about IWD.

Here is the schedule for the event at Infinity Park Events Center, at 4400 East Kentucky Avenue.

8:30 a.m. | Registration opens with coffee & pastries for Expert Community Panel

9:00 – 10:30 a.m. | Expert Community Panel – Women Leaders in STEM

10:00 – 11:15 a.m. | Coffee & Networking Hour, Student Lounge + Luncheon Registration

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Keynote & Awards Luncheon

The luncheon will feature a keynote speech by Ellen Ochoa, a 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient and the first Latina astronaut in space. Ochoa is also former director of the Johnson Space Center.

Honorees of the luncheon are the Boulder-based organization Girls with Books which empowers South Sudanese girls through education, and Maria Garcia Berry, founder of CRL Associates, and a board member of Biennial of the Americas, the Cuba Emprende Foundation and Cuba Study Group.

WorldDenver

To find out more about WorldDenver, visit https://worlddenver.org/, and for tickets to International Women's Day visit https://worlddenver.org/international-womens-day/.