WorldDenver International Women's Day celebrating courage & purpose, March 6 at DCPA

WorldDenver's 2026 International Women's Day celebration is just two weeks away, and it is one of the biggest celebrations of IWD in the country.

WorldDenver

On Friday March 6, at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the public is invited to attend a free panel at the Studio Loft. The panel is entitled "CEOs Shaping a Global Future." Registration is required. The morning offers an opportunity to engage directly with women leaders driving impact locally and globally.

Event Co-Chair Patrice Henning, SVP of Praxis Wealth Management with Raymond James, is a wealth advisor and said that nationally in her field only one in five advisors is a woman.

"In some countries women cannot own property in their own name, and that's why it's personally important to me to celebrate International Women's Day," she said.

WorldDenver

During the sold out luncheon, CBS Colorado Morning Anchor Michelle Griego will lead a conversation with President Laura Chinchilla, the first woman president of Costa Rica, who served from 2010 to 2014. President Chinchilla's career spans public service and global diplomacy, from the Inter-American Dialogue to the Council of Women World Leaders, and the International Olympic Committee.

Co-Chair Lexi Muller, Sr. Regional Manager of Corporate Responsibility for Southwest Airlines, said, "It's all about elevating those voices and celebrating courage, and passion and purpose and so that's why I love being a part."

WorldDenver will also honor Water For People, a Denver-based nonprofit expanding access to safe water and sanitation for women and girls around the world, and Eliza Woloson — author, anthropologist, and co-founder of the global Women Have Wings Prize — whose work uplifts women leaders across cultures and continents.

To register to attend the morning panel and networking, starting at 9AM, visit https://worlddenver.org/international-womens-day/