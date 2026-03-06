WorldDenver International Women's Day guests learn about country without an army

WorldDenver held its International Women's Day celebration on Friday. The event celebrates women's successes around the world, and the Denver event is one of the largest in the United States.

CBS News Colorado morning anchor Michelle Griego led a conversation with President Laura Chinchilla, the first woman to lead Costa Rica, serving from 2010 to 2014. Chinchilla is currently a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Chinchilla described Costa Rica's remarkable example of peaceful governance.

"I was always very concerned about trying to protect my country which is an exceptional example of democracy, of human development; we don't have an army," said Chinchilla. "And in a certain way, that is positive for a country like Costa Rica because instead of investing in barracks and soldiers, we were able to invest in health and education."

International Women's Day supports WorldDenver's efforts to connect Denver to the world by hosting international visitors and promoting education on global issues.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis presented an award to Eliza Woloson, author, anthropologist, and co-founder of the global Women Have Wings Prize, whose work uplifts women leaders across cultures and continents.

"Today we honor the accomplishments and leadership of women and girls around the world who are driving innovation in government, industry, the arts, philanthropy and more. I am honored to present the WorldDenver 2026 International Women's Individual Award to Eliza Woloson, whose work empowers women to lead, opens doors to women's education, and increases opportunity for all women," said Polis.

WorldDenver also honored Water For People, a Denver-based nonprofit expanding access to safe water and sanitation for women and girls around the world.

Performing at the celebration were hip hop artist AY Young and artist MiMi Nichole. Young founded Battery Tour, the longest running clean energy concert series in the world.