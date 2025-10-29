Woman found shot inside vehicle in Colorado dies, no arrests made, police say

Police in Westminster are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to investigators, a woman who had been shot was found inside a vehicle just before 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Decatur Street in Westminster.

When officers arrived, they say they found an unresponsive adult female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Westminster Fire and Rescue told investigators they attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators said the Adams County Coroner's Office would release the victim's identity and the official cause of death.

Westminster police told CBS Colorado that they are tracking down leads in the case and do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.