Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

By Brian Sherrod

The Denver Police Department is investigating what led up to an early morning that killed a woman. The driver was later located and arrested.

Denver Police say they first got the call of a crash around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alameda and Dayton. This left the westbound lanes of Alameda closed for several hours. As the CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Team arrived, they saw two cars with extensive damage. Our team stayed on scene for four hours during the investigation.

One of two cars involved in the crash CBS News Colorado

Police confirmed the woman involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver involved was located and arrested. Police say the man, who has not yet been named, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

One of the cars involved in the hit-and-run


The investigation is ongoing. 

