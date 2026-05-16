Woman killed in early morning head on crash in Aurora

Aurora police say one person was killed in a head on crash early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Picadilly Road, south of East 38th Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. due to the report of a crash. They say a Nissan Sentra heading south on Picadilly Road crossed the centerline and struck a Chevrolet Traverse head-on.

The 23-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The APD said she didn't have any passengers in the vehicle with her.

The police department says the driver of the Traverse suffered minor injuries in the crash and was evaluated at the scene.

Authorities closed Picadilly Road in both directions for nearly four hours while officers investigated the scene.

The APD says the woman will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's office.