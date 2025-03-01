Colorado Department of Transportation, police close Hwy 93 due to fatal crash

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Golden Police Department closed Highway 93 Saturday night after a fatal crash.

According to police, the crash took place at the intersection of Highway 93 and Washington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Officials said one female front passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not yet released the condition of the driver or if any other vehicles were involved.

The highway will remain closed at Washington Avenue as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the scene is under investigation. They estimated the closure to last until approximately 9:15 p.m.