Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Aurora bus stop

A woman was hospitalized Sunday after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Aurora while sitting at a bus stop.

The Aurora Police Department said the woman was sitting at the stop located in the 9600 block of East Colfax Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of her. Police say someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at her, striking the woman in the leg.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, APD said her wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Authorities said the case is being investigated by the Gun Violence Suppression Team. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The APD urged anyone with information on this shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.