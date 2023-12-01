Woman reportedly hit by RTD train near 97th Avenue and Welby Road in Thornton

The Thornton Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that it was assisting RTD with an investigation after a woman was reportedly hit by a train.

The incident happened in the area of E 97th Avenue and Welby Road, involving RTD's N Line train, according to Thornton PD's tweet.

Thornton PD is currently in the area of E 97th Ave & Welby Rd, assisting @RideRTD’s investigation of a pedestrian hit by the N Line train. One adult female transported to an area hospital w/unknown injuries. Details are limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/SfvnNwhE8T — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 1, 2023

The department says the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries currently remains unknown.

Thornton PD says details are limited at this time. CBS News Colorado will provide updates.