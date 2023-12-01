Woman reportedly hit by RTD train near 97th Avenue and Welby Road in Thornton
The Thornton Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that it was assisting RTD with an investigation after a woman was reportedly hit by a train.
The incident happened in the area of E 97th Avenue and Welby Road, involving RTD's N Line train, according to Thornton PD's tweet.
The department says the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries currently remains unknown.
Thornton PD says details are limited at this time. CBS News Colorado will provide updates.
