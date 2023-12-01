Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman reportedly hit by RTD train near 97th Avenue and Welby Road in Thornton

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Thornton Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that it was assisting RTD with an investigation after a woman was reportedly hit by a train. 

The incident happened in the area of E 97th Avenue and Welby Road, involving RTD's N Line train, according to Thornton PD's tweet. 

The department says the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries currently remains unknown. 

Thornton PD says details are limited at this time. CBS News Colorado will provide updates. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 2:44 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.