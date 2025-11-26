Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies in Colorado five days after being struck by underaged alleged drunk driver at over 100 mph, police say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A 27-year-old woman in Northern Colorado has died, days after police say she was struck by a 19-year-old drunk driver, driving over 100 mph.

The woman has not yet been identified, but Greeley police say around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 9, Eduardo Parra-Corral was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on 10th Street when he ran a red light at 23rd Avenue. He then allegedly collided with a Subaru Impreza, driven by the woman.

The woman was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, where she died on Nov. 14, police said on Wednesday. She'll be identified at a later time by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Parra-Corral suffered minor injuries from the crash and was initially arrested on charges of driving without a valid driver's license, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, and vehicular assault. He has since also been charged with vehicular homicide.

A passenger in Parra-Corral's car, 20-year-old Omar Perea-Burciaga, was taken to the hospital the night of the crash for minor injuries, released, and then arrested and charged with providing a false name and for a warrant on a previous hit-and-run crash.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue