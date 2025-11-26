Woman dies in Colorado five days after being struck by underaged alleged drunk driver at over 100 mph, police say

A 27-year-old woman in Northern Colorado has died, days after police say she was struck by a 19-year-old drunk driver, driving over 100 mph.

The woman has not yet been identified, but Greeley police say around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 9, Eduardo Parra-Corral was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on 10th Street when he ran a red light at 23rd Avenue. He then allegedly collided with a Subaru Impreza, driven by the woman.

The woman was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, where she died on Nov. 14, police said on Wednesday. She'll be identified at a later time by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Parra-Corral suffered minor injuries from the crash and was initially arrested on charges of driving without a valid driver's license, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, and vehicular assault. He has since also been charged with vehicular homicide.

A passenger in Parra-Corral's car, 20-year-old Omar Perea-Burciaga, was taken to the hospital the night of the crash for minor injuries, released, and then arrested and charged with providing a false name and for a warrant on a previous hit-and-run crash.