Woman arrested in Westminster after allegedly stabbing deputy, barricading self

A woman has been taken into custody by Westminster police after she allegedly stabbed an Adams County sheriff's deputy and barricaded herself inside a home in Westminster.

When serving a civil process, an Adams County deputy suffered puncture injuries to his arm after being stabbed by the woman, according to Adams County spokesman Sgt. Adam Sherman.

Westminster police said Friday evening that the deputy went into surgery and is expected to be OK, while the suspect was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for "self-inflicted injuries."

"While the deputy was serving the warrant the suspect assaulted the deputy with a knife," said Westminster Police Sgt. Ray Esslinger. "Just before 5 p.m., we exhausted all options and made entry. The adult female was taken into custody."

The suspect's identity has not been released by authorities but was described to be a white woman in her 30s.

During the arrest, a Westminster police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Esslinger said.

"During the entry, the sprinkler system went off. That caused damage to the unit and lower units," he mentioned.

Now, the property management company is assessing the water damage in the units underneath the one where the arrest occurred.

No other information was immediately available Friday night.