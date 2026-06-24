For the first time in Colorado, a collared wolf has traveled east of Interstate 25

For the first time, Colorado wildlife experts can confirm that a collared gray wolf has traveled east of Interstate 25.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the wolf traveled through Pueblo County, Otero County and Las Animas County. It then moved back west of I-25.

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Every month, CPW shares a map showing where the collared wolves have been tracked. It just shows the watershed areas -- not the animals' specific locations.

Wolves were first reintroduced in Colorado in late 2023. Since then there have been other wolves brought to Colorado, but the state is not getting any new gray wolves anytime soon. CPW put a pause on the program in January to protect livestock and the wolves.