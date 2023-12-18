Colorado releases 5 wolves under controversial program
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials released five gray wolves onto public land in Colorado on Monday; the culmination of years of planning, preparation, voting and heated debate between conservationists, wildlife experts, ranchers and the general public.
The wolves were captured and evaluated in Oregon and released in Grand County with about 45 people, including Gov. Jared Polis, in attendance for the release.
The wolves were given the following identifications for tracking:
- 2302-OR: Juvenile female, black color, 68 pounds, Five Points Pack
- 2303-OR: Juvenile male, gray color, 76 pounds, Five Points Pack
- 2304-OR: Juvenile female, gray color, 76 pounds, Noregaard Pack
- 2305-OR: Juvenile male, black color, 93 pounds, Noregaard Pack
- 2307-OR: Adult male, gray color, 108 pounds, Wenaha Pack
The plan, finalized by wildlife officials and approved by Colorado voters in a 2020 ballot measure, calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves into Colorado per year for the next 5 to 10 years.
The move has been lauded by conservationists but criticized by ranchers and people in rural communities, who say the wolves pose a risk to livestock and pets.
At least two lawsuits were filed to delay or stop the plan prior to the release.
A judge on Friday night had denied a request from the state's cattle industry for a temporary delay to the release.
City and suburb dwellers largely voted to reintroduce the apex predators into the rural areas where prey can include livestock that help drive local economies and big game such as elk that are prized by hunters.
Hunting groups also have raised concerns that wolves will reduce the size of elk herds and other big game animals that the predators eat.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
