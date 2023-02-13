Winter Storm Watch for much of Colorado but the Denver metro area has been left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.

Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.

The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late Monday through early Tuesday. A few rain showers will also be possible over the far Eastern Plains of Colorado on Tuesday morning but Denver and the Front Range should stay dry, cool, and windy for Valentine's Day.

The cooler weather coming for Tuesday will follow a relatively mild day on Monday. Most of the state will enjoy the warmest day of the week with high temperatures will into the 50s in the Denver metro area. Some neighborhoods along the urban corridor will reach at least 60 degrees.

Relatively mild weather will be found across most of Colorado on Monday, Feb 13 CBS

Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler compared to Monday. And with winds gusting up to 60 mph in the high country and up to 40 mph at lower elevations, it will seem even cooler.

The first snow to reach the Front Range should be mostly in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties by around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The snow will then spread east through the metro area with the heaviest snowfall staying south and southeast of C-470/E-470 in Douglas and Elbert Counties.

Locations such as Castle Rock, Parker, Kiowa, Elbert, Elizabeth, Franktown, and Larkspur should get at least 3-6 inches of snow while areas farther south like Monument and Black Forest could get at least 10 inches. These areas along with all of southern Colorado are under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The biggest travel impacts Tuesday night and Wednesday will be along I-25 south of Lone Tree as well as I-70 east of Deer Trail which may be closed by officials due to the combination of wind and snow. Limon and Burlington could both get at least 6 inches of snow.

The highest snow amounts in Colorado will likely be in the eastern San Juan Mountains where areas near Wolf Creek Pass could get around two feet of snow.

The state will be dry but quite cold on Thursday. Morning temperatures in the Denver metro area will be in the single digits.