A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to Colorado's mountains Saturday, creating hazardous travel conditions along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and across the northern mountains. Snowfall totals could exceed a foot in parts of the northern mountains by Saturday evening.

CBS

Snow is already falling across the mountains, with the heaviest snowfall expected from Saturday morning into the early afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of the northern mountains through midnight Saturday.

Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult, especially along I-70 and in areas near Rocky Mountain National Park. Snow squalls are also possible late Saturday morning into early afternoon, primarily in the mountains. These brief bursts of heavy snow can quickly reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

CBS

Across the Front Range and Denver metro area, a cold front will bring changing weather conditions throughout the day. Rain showers may develop initially before transitioning to snow as colder air moves in this afternoon.

Brief periods of heavier, banded snow are possible along the I-25 corridor and across the plains into early this evening. While overall snowfall accumulations are expected to remain light, visibility could drop quickly in heavier snow bands.

CBS

For the Denver metro area, some light snow accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces. Warmer ground temperatures should help keep most roads mainly clear unless a heavier snow band develops.

CBS

Winds will also become gusty as the cold front moves through. Gusty winds are expected across the higher terrain this morning before spreading across the plains this afternoon. Strong northerly wind gusts could create additional travel concerns behind the front.

CBS

Snow showers will gradually taper off Saturday evening, with cooler and quieter weather returning Sunday. High temperatures across the plains will range from the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Mostly dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, although a few light mountain snow showers are possible Monday evening.