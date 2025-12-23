Winter driving school teaches Colorado drivers how to stay safe on snowy and icy roads

The Denver metro area and much of Colorado have not seen a lot of snow so far this year, but experts say now the right time to freshen up on your winter driving skills.

Once the roads are filled with snow, this is when we see an increase in crashes, according to driving instructors. Bridgestone Winter Driving School in Steamboat Springs advises drivers to install snow tires, as they offer the best protection on the roads. If you have regular tires, remember the state's new traction law.

The Colorado Traction Law says tires on vehicles need to have 3/16" tread. If you use a penny to check your tires, Pres. Lincoln's head should be covered by the tread.

The driving school provides advice to drivers. Drivers should slow down significantly while accelerating and braking gradually. Never drive too close to other vehicles. If you skid, make sure to ease off the gas. Then steer gently in the direction of the skid. Don't ever slam on your brakes.

Drivers should be prepared for Colorado's unpredictable weather, especially when driving along I-70 into the mountains.

Bridgestone Winter Driving School has been open and providing winter driving courses since 1983. This school in Steamboat Springs trains drivers between the ages of 14 to 85 years old on how to drive on snow and ice. The school receives 900 to 1,100 students every winter season.

At the driving school, instructors teach all students with their fleet of Toyota vehicles. Instructors want students to know how to drive multiple vehicles on snowy and icy roads. Experienced drivers will take a half-day refresher course, while beginners and average drivers will focus on full-day safety classes. Instructors say all students will be prepared for any and everything. This will adjust their body to automatically react to ever-changing situations.

"We want to get students confident enough so that they don't give up," Kurt Spitzner, Operations Manager for Bridgestone Winter Driving School. "To me, the only time you stop driving is when you turn the key off, and you get out of the car. In every other situation, you are always driving. When the car is in motion, you are responsible for what is going to happen."

The driving school says repetition will make you a better driver. This will strengthen your muscle memory.

"If the car does begin to slide, you don't have to overthink what's happening," Spitzner said. "Your body can automatically respond to what inputs you are feeling."

The driving school reminds drivers to never drive distracted or fatigued. Pull over and give yourself a breather. When visibility is tough, keep your headlights on. Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car. This includes boots, a coat, blankets, an ice scraper, snacks, water, and a phone charger. Also, kitty litter and sand help with traction if you do get stuck.

Those interested in signing up can do so online. With the lack of snow, the driving school had to push back its opening date. The school is looking to reopen on Jan. 3, 2026.