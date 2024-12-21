Will we have snow this Christmas? Here's Colorado's early holiday forecast

It's the first day of winter, but it's not going to feel that way with daytime highs running well above normal. Saturday will be mild and dry with unseasonably warm temperatures. Daytime highs will reach into the upper-50s and low-60s which is 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record for Saturday is 67 degrees set in 1933. This warming trend continues through the weekend. On Sunday, clouds will increase, but temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s.

CBS

Sunday night into Monday, there's a chance for light mountain snow. Models show little moisture with this system with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Drier conditions are expected Tuesday for Christmas Eve with temperature in the 50s. Cooler and unsettled weather is expected on Christmas Day as the next storm system arrives bringing cooler temperatures and snow to the mountains. By Christmas afternoon, we could see a wintery mix in the Denver metro area with the best chance for snow accumulation in the southern foothills and across the Palmer Divide.