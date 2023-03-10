Will Pierce named as superintendent for 27J Schools

The 27J Board of Education selected Will Pierce as the district's next superintendent with a unanimous roll call vote. Pierce has a 24-year history with 27J, either as a teacher, principal or district administrator.

Pierce will begin his role as superintendent on July 1, 2024. This allows him to work closely with current superintendent Chris Fiedler, throughout the coming school year.

27J Schools

The board wanted to choose someone a year early so the leadership transition maintains stability within the district.

"I wholeheartedly believe that our mission really speaks to what we do and where we're going," Pierce said. "We're working with our community and families to empower every kid today to have a successful future tomorrow. Education is not only a ladder of opportunity, but it's also an investment in our future."

Pierce currently serves as the 27J deputy superintendent overseeing.