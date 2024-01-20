Deion Sanders effect: Coach Prime's persona benefitting University of Colorado ski team

This month University of Colorado senior Will Koch did something he's never done before. The 4-time All-American won his first ever ski race in college.

"It feels really good to finally get a win," Koch said of the Jan. 4 race. "It was in my strongest event -- skate sprint -- so it definitely was a long time coming."

Not only did Koch finally get the victory, he did it in style. It was hard to miss the sunglasses he wore. They were 100% Coach Prime Blenders.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

"All through the fall I was thinking ... 'It would be cool to do a race in those,'" Koch said. "I've seen Coach Prime wearing them and I can say honestly, they've been growing on me."

They were a Christmas gift from his girlfriend's mother and there was little doubt he was going to wear them in competition.

"I made a deal with my teammates. If I win a race wearing these that proves something about them, right?" Koch recalled. "So you guys will have to get on board and be good with it."

"Has Coach Prime reached out, has he caught wind of this?" CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Koch. "Yeah, he mentioned me in his story after I won, so that was exciting."

"Do the Blenders come with his (Coach Prime's) air of confidence?" Christensen asked.

"I think they do. When you put them on it changes your persona a little bit. You're suddenly looking around and things are a shade darker and a little cooler."

Now that Koch has proven that Coach Prime's sunglasses aren't just successful on the gridiron, he wouldn't say no to any NIL opportunities that might come his way.

"I'll say right now to Blenders, I'm here," Koch declared.

Apparently, just like Coach Prime, Koch ain't hard to find, either.