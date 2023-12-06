Wildlife overpass planned for I-25 in Douglas County to protect animals, drivers in Colorado

There are plans to build an overpass for wildlife along I-25 in Douglas County. The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing $110 million for wildlife road crossings across the nation to help reduce deadly crashes between wildlife and vehicles.

Part of that money will be used to build an overpass specifically for wildlife between Denver and Colorado Springs.

The Greenland Wildlife Overpass Project in Douglas County will help connect habitats on both sides of the highway.

Bears, deer, elk and other wildlife are already using the four underpasses built along the I-25 South Gap Project. The animals are guided to the over and underpasses by wildlife fencing which is built extra tall to keep wildlife off the interstate and prevent deadly collisions with vehicles.

When the $22 million project in Douglas County is complete, it will be one of the largest connectivity projects in North America.