Wildfire smoke expected to move into Denver metro area on Wednesday

Moderate to thick wildfire smoke is projected to move into the Denver metro area on Wednesday. The smoke will be coming from the Alexander Mountain Fire and the Stone Canyon Fire, two fires that started in the northern part of Colorado's Front Range on Monday and Tuesday.

CBS

The smoke from the two fires was pushing east in the early part of the week. But a shift in winds will mean the smoke moves southwards.

CBS

The smoke in the Mile High City will be even more present in the atmosphere than it was last week when the smoke from out-of-state fires and Canadian fires moved into Colorado.

With the arrival of the smoke, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. People who have breathing troubles should try to limit the amount of time outdoors.

Other parts of Colorado's Front Range will also see much more smoke in the sky than normal, and visibility will be limited.