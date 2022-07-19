Watch CBS News
Wildfire seen and smelled in Durango

La Plata County

A one acre wildfire is burning on private land within Durango's city limits.   The Durango Fire Protection District crews say air resources will help fight it from the air.  Ground crews are on scene.   La Plata County says people can see and smell the fire from town.  

Nearby, firefighters have battled 12 fires, four of them in the San Juan National Forest, since Friday.  Firefighters say many have been caused by lightning. 

