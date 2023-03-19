Watch CBS News
Wildfire prompts voluntary evacuations for Poudre Canyon Road in Larimer County

Voluntary evacuations have been ordered for Poudre Canyon Road from Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Residents who want to evacuate were asked to gather essential items and prepare to evacuate.

The fire was initially reported around 11:45 a.m. Sunday and was 1 acre in size. By about 2:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 8 acres.

Nearby residents can text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates or visit nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

March 19, 2023 / 2:45 PM

