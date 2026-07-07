2 cliff dwellings closed to visitors in Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado due to a wildfire

A new Colorado wildfire in Mesa Verde National Park is forcing closures of a few areas. The fire was called the Long Canyon Fire and it was described as being about a half acre in size on Tuesday.

Park managers said in an online post the fire was started by lightning on Monday evening. It started near the Wetherill Mesa area in Long Canyon.

Long House cliff dwelling in Mesa Verde National Park Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visitors are currently not allowed into Wetherill Mesa, and two cliff dwellings are closed: Long House and Step House.

Most of the park remains open.

The national park is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and fires are not allowed at the parks's Morefield Campground.