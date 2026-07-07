Watch CBS News
Local News

2 cliff dwellings closed to visitors in Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado due to a wildfire

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A new Colorado wildfire in Mesa Verde National Park is forcing closures of a few areas. The fire was called the Long Canyon Fire and it was described as being about a half acre in size on Tuesday.

Park managers said in an online post the fire was started by lightning on Monday evening. It started near the Wetherill Mesa area in Long Canyon.

Long House Cliff House, Mesa Verde
Long House cliff dwelling in Mesa Verde National Park Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visitors are currently not allowed into Wetherill Mesa, and two cliff dwellings are closed: Long House and Step House.

Most of the park remains open.

The national park is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and fires are not allowed at the parks's Morefield Campground.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue