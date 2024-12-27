Widow of policeman killed in Colorado crash warns of DUI dangers: "We're all at risk for individuals who drink and drive"

As Coloradans get ready to celebrate the arrival of the new year, one Commerce City woman who suffered a terrible tragedy is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 164 people were killed because of impaired driving so far in 2024. In 2023, it was 218 lives. Over the last two years, DUI crashes accounted for 30% of all crashes that were reported.

Amanda Holland lost her husband, Curt Holland, in a DUI crash on Oct. 16, 2020. Curt, a Commence City police detective, was on his way back home in the evening when he was killed in a collision at the intersection of Turnberry Parkway and Highway 2.

Holland Family

"It's been difficult," Amanda said. "We had a 3 year old and 8 month old at the time, so letting our 3 year old know that Dad was not coming home -- and taking care of an infant in itself -- was pretty difficult."

Amanda describes Curt as being a great husband and father and alwasy being kind and helpful.

The night Curt was killed, Amanda says she tried calling him but she never heard back. She was worried.

"I realized that he was late coming home," Amanda said. "He usually calls me when he's on his way home and it took too long. I tried to reach him and I didn't have any luck. I made a few other phone calls trying to get a hold of someone to help me track them down."

Holland Family

Amanda says she then received a call she never imagined she would get. Her husband was killed in a DUI related crash.

"We never really thought it could happen to us," Amanda said. "I never thought I would get that notification, and I did. It could happen again. We are all at risk for individuals who drink and drive."

Amanda continues to stress the importance of never drinking and driving. She says it can tear families apart.

"It may seem innocent to have one drink and then go home," Amanda said. "It has consequences. It has lifelong, devastating consequences."

Amanda says she takes one step at a time, day by day. She is thankful for her friends, family and support system that helps get her through.

If you are caught driving above the limit, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, have your vehicle impounded, potentially face jail time and even in some cases have your license taken away.

To encourage safe rides and help prevent impaired driving this holiday season, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Colorado and Uber have partnered to provide $7 ride credits. Valid statewide, ride credits can be redeemed using code SAFECO24 in the Uber app through Jan. 1, 2025.