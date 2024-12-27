RTD rides will be free on New Year's Eve in the Denver metro area

Fireworks, drone shows and fun in Denver to celebrate the New Year

Fireworks, drone shows and fun in Denver to celebrate the New Year

Fireworks, drone shows and fun in Denver to celebrate the New Year

If you're planning to be celebrating in Denver on New Year's Eve, the Regional Transportation is offering a safe alternative to driving. People in the Denver metro area will be able to ride free on RTD buses and trains Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Snow covered RTD Union Station stop in Denver on Friday, November 8, 2024 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There will be fireworks, drone shows and other fun activities downtown on New Year's Eve in the Mile High City.

"As customers plan their celebrations to bring in the new year, transportation is a critical detail they won't have to worry about by using RTD," said General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in a prepared statement.

RTD's Zero Fare period will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and last through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1. RTD will not be on a holiday schedule on Tuesday, and some routes will have added buses or trains running. On Wednesday RTD will be operating on a holiday schedule.

The district is partnering with Molson Coors on the zero fares.

"To ensure that those celebrating have a reliable ride, we are excited to activate the Coors Light Free Rides program once again in Denver this New Year's Eve. In collaboration with RTD, we are looking forward to fostering community and fellowship as we ring in the New Year," said Alison Hanrahan, the Community Affairs Manager for Molson Coors.

Access-a-Ride and FlexRide services will be included in the zero fares.

"The agency's longstanding partnership with Molson Coors enables the public to navigate the entirety of the transit system at no cost on this holiday evening," Johnson said.

In addition to free RTD rides, The Wilhite Law Firm will pay for rideshare rides home on Lyft or Uber that cost $35 or less. The firm's "Holiday Free Rideshare Program" is intended to be used by people who may have consumed alcohol and wouldn't be safe drivers if they were to try to drive home. Get more information at wilhitelawfirm.com/rideshare-program/.