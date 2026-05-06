Where to dispose of tree limbs after Denver metro area spring snowstorm

There's a reason experts say to wait until after Mother's Day to plant in Colorado. Late-spring snowstorms, like the one that rolled into the Denver metro area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, have kept the Aurora Forestry Department busy.

"We've gotten a little over 80 calls so far just this morning," Shannon Brown, the arborist supervisor for the City of Aurora.

While you can protect most small plants, trees often get damaged by the wet and heavy snow. Aurora Forestry knows that well because they spent Wednesday cleaning up fallen branches.

"If it is a city tree, we will come out. We'll take care of all of the downed debris, the branches, everything like that. If it's a private tree, we leave the debris," Brown said. "But if it's blocking your driveway or your sidewalk or the road and creating a hazard, we will move that for you."

If you have branches, they'll refer you to the DAD Landfill on Gun Club Road or to the pickup service Wompost; both will charge a fee.

If you live in Denver, you can dispose of branches that fit inside your compost cart. Customers may set out up to 10 bundles of bundled and tied branches that weigh no more than 50 pounds on their scheduled large item pickup day, and residents can drop off branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling drop-off.

Streets in Aurora, Colorado, had homes lined with waste bins full of downed branches after a snowstorm on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. CBS

Jefferson County is opening a special tree limb drop-off from May 7 to 17 at the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Division's South Shop, 9509 West Ute Ave. Littleton, CO 80128. Only branches, limbs, woody debris, tree bark, pinecones/needles, and logs less than 8 feet long and 6 inches in diameter will be allowed.

Aurora Forestry says if you are worried about your damaged trees, you can try to save them by watering them.

"I know the drought can be kind of tough, but we do have metrics for kind of deep watering at home," said Brown.

And they ask that you give them grace as they try to clean up.

"I have nine people out there clearing stuff today. You know, we got like 80,000 trees in the city," Brown said. So be patient with us. We're trying to get to you as soon as possible."