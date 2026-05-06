This Colorado snowstorm could be a branch breaker. What to do with broken branches and fallen trees.

The heavy, wet snow that continued to fall across Colorado for a second day in a row could be a branch breaker. The snow, combined with temperatures that dropped significantly from Tuesday into Wednesday, was the perfect recipe to make that snow stick to surfaces, including trees.

CBS Colorado's Justin Adams shows a branch that was broken in the snowstorm. CBS

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists called for First Alert Weather Days on Tuesday and again on Wednesday as Winter Storm Warnings and Freeze warnings cloaked much of the state.

The City of Denver provided some advice for property owners who may have broken branches or fallen trees.

Removing Snow from Trees:

Make sure the tree is safe and clear of utility lines; for safety reasons, residents are only encouraged to remove snow from small, young trees (planted within the last five years). Removing snow from larger trees can be dangerous due to falling debris.

Only use the bristle side of a broom to gently brush off the snow. Do not hit the tree; any physical contact with the branches can cause more damage.

Residents can also gently shake the trees to remove the snow, while watching for falling snow and staying safe.

Keep checking the trees. Once snow stops, heavy snow from the top of the tree can fall to lower branches and overload lower limbs causing damage.

Downed branches:

Property owners are responsible for pruning and cleaning up all debris from trees located on private property and within the public right of way adjacent to their property.

Residents can visit www.denvergov.org/forestry for a list of licensed and insured tree care contractors.

If emergency removal of a fallen tree or tree branch is needed immediately to clear a street, the city will remove it; the cost of the work will be billed to the responsible property owner.

If safe, residents are asked to remove any obstructions to the public street, right of way, and sidewalk. Also, avoid parking underneath trees.

Disposal of Tree Branches:

Residents have a few options for disposing of downed branches. Branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter and cut into lengths of 4 feet or less.

Denver Solid Waste Management customers can dispose of branches that fit inside their compost cart.

Solid Waste Management also collects a limited amount of branches as part of its Large Item Pickup service. Branches must be bundled and tied and weigh no more than 50 pounds. Customers may set out up to 10 bundles of branches on their scheduled Large Item Pickup day.

Residents may also dispose of branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off at 7400 Cherry Creek S. Drive during regular operating hours. Again, branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter and cut into lengths of 4 feet or less.

If you've got a photo from this spring storm to share with CBS Colorado, click here.