Wheat Ridge police training dog walkers in Colorado to be better witnesses

Wheat Ridge police want people out with their dogs to pull double duty. That means while walking your dog or exercising, why not watch for crime as well?

Sitting front row for the Wheat Ridge Police Department's dog walker watch class was Lin Browning, her dog Lucy with her, in a way.

"She is seven," Browning said holding up a cell phone photo.

Browning jumped at the opportunity to be in the training first as a dog lover and as a new member of the Wheat Ridge community.

"I thought it would be a good way for me to know the types of things I should be calling in there are things I've seen and I'm not always sure if that's the right thing to call in," she said.

Wheat Ridge PD saw an opportunity there.

Wheat Ridge police officers train dog walks to be better witnesses. CBS

"People who are walking their dogs are in a position to be very vigilant for vehicle break-ins people casing houses for burglaries," Officer Marc Fisher said.

Prompting their annual dog walker to watch class -- and their best chance to build the best witnesses possible.

"Our hallmark mission in our police department is relationship-based policing actively engaged in fostering and building relationships with the community," Fisher said.

While no pups were allowed.

Those sitting in on the class got a rundown on what police really need to know- when reporting a crime, were tested on a scripted incident and critiqued a witness on a recent 911 call.

The hope is each one will walk away with a better understanding of what information can make or break an investigation.

"I think my big takeaway is yes they are busy, but they are never too busy to take your call. I wrote that down and put a star by it," Browning said.