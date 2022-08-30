Wheat Ridge network outage remains ongoing, affecting city services

Wheat Ridge Police Department confirmed early Tuesday morning the city server/network outage was ongoing; therefore, police also remained on accident alert until further update.

According to the City's tweet on Monday, "The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is operating in a limited capacity. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time."

City Hall and most City services are closed today, Monday Aug. 29, due to downed servers and network. The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is operating in a limited capacity. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time. pic.twitter.com/ZtDaItf8n8 — City of Wheat Ridge (@CityWheatRidge) August 29, 2022

Wheat Ridge Police Department also shared a tweet Monday morning in response to the City's outage. It said the police department would be on "accident alert" due to the downed servers and network.

Officers operating on “accident alert” as a result of city-wide server outage👇 https://t.co/KuvI3CoSo3 pic.twitter.com/kf5Z4sfKYM — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) August 29, 2022

Anyone involved in a potential traffic incident in the city is advised by Wheat Ridge PD to obtain and exchange personal information with anyone involved and then report it to the police department within 24 hours.

There is no immediate information regarding the time frame for servers and the network to once again become operational.

