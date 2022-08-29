Most city services closed in Wheat Ridge Monday due to server outage

The City of Wheat Ridge confirmed on Monday morning most city services would be closed due to a server and network outage, the City tweeted.

According to the City's tweet, "The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is operating in a limited capacity. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time."

City Hall and most City services are closed today, Monday Aug. 29, due to downed servers and network. The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is operating in a limited capacity. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time. pic.twitter.com/ZtDaItf8n8 — City of Wheat Ridge (@CityWheatRidge) August 29, 2022

Wheat Ridge Police Department also shared a tweet Monday morning in response to the City's outage. It says the police department will be on "accident alert" due to the downed servers and network.

Officers operating on “accident alert” as a result of city-wide server outage👇 https://t.co/KuvI3CoSo3 pic.twitter.com/kf5Z4sfKYM — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) August 29, 2022

Anyone involved in a potential traffic incident in the city is advised by Wheat Ridge PD to obtain and exchange personal information with anyone involved and then report it to the police department within 24 hours.

There was no immediate information regarding the time frame for servers and the network to once again become operational, but there was also nothing that indicated the outage would last past Monday.