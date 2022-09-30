56-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after he first fell into the street and was then hit by a car that never stopped in Wheat Ridge on Thursday night.

WHEAT RIDGE POLICE

According to Wheat Ridge Police Department, it was close to 9 p.m. when the man tripped while using a walker on the sidewalk along Kipling Street near W 41st Ave. Witnesses say when he tripped, he fell into the street.

"As a passing motorist exited his vehicle to help the victim, another vehicle struck the man who had fallen and continued driving," Wheat Ridge PD posted on Facebook.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a blue or teal sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze. They added they are unsure if the driver who left the scene is aware they hit the man after he had fallen onto the street.

Anyone with information about this can call JEFFCOM at 303-980-3700.