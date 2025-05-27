Air show and road closures: What to know about the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs

The U.S. Air Force Academy's class of 2025 is graduating on Thursday and the ceremony in Colorado Springs will include an air show from the famed Air Force Thunderbird demonstration jets, as well as several road closures in and around Falcon Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know if you plan to attend the ceremony, will be driving around the stadium, or just want to watch the air show.

Since the first class of cadets commissioned as military officers in 1959, 54,883 academy graduates have commissioned into the U.S. Air Force, and 485 have commissioned into the Space Force.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink will be the commencement speaker this year. Last year, former Vice President Kamala Harris was the commencement speaker and in 2023, it was then-President Joe Biden.

Air Force Academy cadets throw their caps into the air upon graduating as the Thunderbirds fly over Falcon Stadium on June 1, 2023 on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The event featured the graduation of 921 Air Force cadets and a commencement address by former President Joe Biden. Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

When and where is the ceremony?

The graduation ceremony will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 29 and gates will open at 6 a.m. Due to increased security, academy officials are urging attendees to arrive early. You must have a ticket to attend.

The ceremony is typically held at Falcon Stadium, 4900 Stadium Blvd. If weather forces the ceremony indoors, it will be held inside Clune Arena, 2169 Field House Dr.

You can read more about the security protocols on the base here and sign up for base access here. The academy also has a clear bag policy and information about approved handbags here.

In addition to the graduation ceremony itself, there will be a number of other events and ceremonies in the days leading up to the graduation.

On Tuesday, there's a ceremony for individual awards, a graduation breakfast and lunch, and a graduation concert featuring the cadet orchestra and chorale.

Then on Wednesday, there will be a parents' graduation luncheon and then commissioning ceremonies for those cadets who are commissioning as officers into the Air Force or Space Force.

The Thunderbirds will fly over the stadium at the end of the ceremony. More details on that below.

Local traffic impacts

Academy officials tell motorists to expect heavy traffic and delays, and not to stop along I-25 or any other nearby roads during the ceremony or while watching the Thunderbirds flying in the area.

Falcon Stadium and the surrounding parking lots will be considered restricted areas on Wednesday.

The following roads will be closed on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Stadium Boulevard from Pine Drive to North Gate Boulevard

Community Center Drive from East Douglass Drive to Stadium Boulevard

Academy Drive from Lot 6 to Stadium Boulevard

Parade Loop from USAFA Cemetery to Stadium Boulevard

Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

More road closures could be put in place as guest arrival and other needs are assessed on Thursday.

People who commute near the academy should expect delays on I-25 near the academy as a result of the closures.

Bicycle commuting between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. is prohibited on Wednesday and Thursday.

What are the Thunderbirds and how can you watch them?

The Thunderbirds refer to the pilots of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Wing. The squadron, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, was established in 1953, and the pilots perform aerial acrobatics at air shows and other events around the country.

The planes and their pilots arrive in Colorado Springs on Tuesday and will fly a survey mission over the academy from about noon to 2:30 p.m. Anyone between the academy and Peterson Space Force Base might be able to see them during that time.

On Wednesday, the pilots will practice their graduation hat toss flight from 11 a.m. to noon, practicing the timing for the ceremony flight where they fly over the stadium at the same time as cadets toss their hats in the air. Then they'll practice the air show from 2 to 4 p.m.

The exact timing of the ceremony flyover isn't clear, but the entire ceremony is expected to wrap up around 1:30 p.m. with the air show to follow.