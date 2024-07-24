USAF Thunderbirds return to Cheyenne Frontier Days

After taking one year off due to construction at the nearby runway, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds returned to the show the show they have performed at for the longest period of time.

The Thunderbirds are original guests of "Wings over Warren," an air show that takes place at Cheyenne, Wyoming's F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The air show takes place in partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days.

"We are at the Thunderbirds show and I am here to see the Thunderbirds do some crazy maneuvers," said Owen Borders, a boy who traveled with his family from Greeley to see the show.

"Oh, it is fun. The atmosphere out here, everyone having a good time tailgating. It is drive-in style so it is just awesome," said Andrew Brown, Owen's brother.

Borders and Brown come from a family of northern Coloradans who have watched CBS News Colorado for decades. The family told northern Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas they woke up early to make sure they attended the event with the best views possible.

"We got up at four o'clock in the morning just so we could get a good spot," Borders said.

This was Borders' first time seeing the Thunderbirds in flight. He said he had seen the Navy's Blue Angels before.

"It was crazy, we saw them going wing to wing and going so fast," Borders said. "It is really really loud."

Many may not know that this event was the first event the Thunderbirds ever performed at for a civilian-organized air show.



"There's a longstanding history between the Thunderbird team and the people of Cheyenne. There is so much history and heritage behind this show site for us," said Dakota Carter, public affairs spokesperson for the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds have been flying in Cheyenne since 1953, only missing two shows during that time.

"It was the very first civilian show we performed at, we are excited for this to be a long-standing tradition and to be back and performing for the people of Cheyenne," Carter said. "There's a lot of really exciting maneuvers."

Those who attended said the early wake-up was well worth the experience to see some of the best pilots in the world show the capabilities of the Air Force.

"I am a huge airshow nerd. The amount of practice and time these military members do, it is worth it to get up here early, get a good spot and see the show," Brown said.

Borders said he was amazed by the pilots and their skillset, saying he never wanted to be a Thunderbird out of fear of messing up, due to how close they fly to each other. At times they are flying only 18 inches away from the other jets.

"I just can't imagine what the pilots have to do just to be a Thunderbird," Borders said. "There are so many things you could screw up."

"It reminds me of how lucky we are to live here in America. Makes me proud to be an American for sure," Brown said.