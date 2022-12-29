Wet weather hits Colorado hard with chance of snow in Denver

Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard.

We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning.

CBS

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place through 5:00 a.m. on Thursday. This includes the Denver area and the Eastern Plains.

Denver could see 2 to 6 inches of snow. However, it rained for a long time this evening, and that could cut into totals.

It won't be out of the question that totals are lower than anticipated with the heavy rain. This snow will clear very quickly by early Thursday morning. It should be gone for the morning commute.

CBS

The commute could be a tough one with sloppy and icy conditions.

After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.