Colorado's wet weather means good flow for rafting on Clear Creek

Lots of us in Colorado are tired of this wet weather, but for some the wetter the better. This winter's snow and rain have been a godsend for Colorado Adventure Center in Idaho Springs.

CBS

"We're hoping for some good flow," said Zack Hofstetter the rafting manager at Colorado Adventure Center. "It's been a decent season up there at Loveland Pass. Hoping for some good runoff here soon."

They are one of many river rafting companies that use Clear Creek as their base of operations. They say more snowmelt means faster water and more thrills.

"We're expecting the river to be a little bit more flow coming down a little bit higher water, make it some of the rapids a little more exciting, so that'd be good for all of us," Hofstetter said.

CBS

It also means they can stay open longer compared to last year which was a drought year.

"We might even be able to operate later on into August than last couple years," Hofstetter mentioned.

Higher water also means a greater risk of danger. In fact, on Friday an unconscious 34-year-old kayaker from Lakewood was pulled out of Clear Creek by some rafters.

Idaho Springs police officers arrived and assisted in providing emergency medical care to the man, who was transported to the hospital. That man has since been released and is recovering, but police say it's a good reminder to stay safe on the water.

Idaho Springs Police Department

"It is a sport you know, it's a lot of fun, but you'd have to physical activity. There's a lot involved with you as a participant," Hofstetter said.

Colorado Adventure knows the risks too and that's why it does everything to make sure guests get home safely.

It says if you are unsure about how to navigate the river safely, your best bet is to go with a guide. Then no matter what you may encounter, you can still enjoy a day on Clear Creek.

"Don't worry about the weather either, you know we raft rain or shine all the time," Hofstetter said.