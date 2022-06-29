Michael Abeyta is a proud 4th generation Coloradan, born and raised in Colorado Springs. He graduated from William J. Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs. After graduation, he went to college, first at CU in Boulder, then to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

When he graduated from "The U", Michael was homesick for the Rockies and moved back West. Michael's first job was as a News Photographer and Editor in Albuquerque, NM at KOAT-TV. He covered news there for five years before packing up and heading home to Colorado. Michael had the opportunity to sharpen his photography and editing skills as a Photojournalist for another local Denver TV station before joining CBS4as a Photojournalist in the fall of 2013. In 2018 Michael transitioned from a Photojournalist to a Multi-Media Journalist. The change allows him to exercise his writing skills and tell stories the way he likes to tell them.

Michael has loved watching the news since he was a little boy and enjoys every minute of his job. He likes telling his neighbors' stories. In 2011 he won his first National Press Photographers Association TV Quarterly Clip Contest certificate when he received "Honorable Mention" in the "West Top Spot News" category for 3rd quarter.

He continues to compete in the NPPA TV Quarterly Clip Contest, placing second three times in 2013. Twice in the "West General Spot" category and once in the "West General Deadline" category.

Family is a huge part of Michael's life because he has a large one; a brother, two sisters, and too many cousins to count. When he isn't shooting the news, Michael can be found running the local trails with his wife Kimberly, visiting with his mom and sisters, eating breakfast with his dad, or hiking with his three dogs Trip, Callie and Bella.

Just The Facts

• Most memorable interview: Matt Stone and Trey Parker because I made Trey Parker laugh.

• Dream interview: Pope Francis or The Dalai Lama

• First story: A snowstorm in Albuquerque, NM

• Role models: My parents, Henry and Sheila, my grandparents Ed and Lydia Baca, and Cesar Chavez

• Why I am a journalist: To tell stories

• Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO

• Number of siblings: Three blood siblings Andrew, Erica, and Gabriela. I also have a sister-in-law Yvonne, nephew Enrique and niece Lorena. Plus my "brother from another mother" Matt, his wife Angelina, and their three lovely daughters

• Hobbies: Running, hiking, and camping

• Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos

• Favorite musician: Common

Send an email to Michael Abeyta.