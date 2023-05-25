Rafting companies in Colorado prepare for potentially longer season, faster moving rivers

Rafting is a Colorado sport that involves risk, just like skiing or riding in the winter. Just like skiing or riding, it also becomes riskier depending on conditions, but there are ways to mitigate that risk and still enjoy one of the state's most prominent activities along our rivers.

"This is not a theme park," Colleen Pennington said along the banks of the Colorado River. She's the Glenwood Canyon Manager with the U.S. Forest Service. "It's not a controlled environment ... the river can be unforgiving, and especially right now with higher water. That's when, again, those risks are amplified, and we need to be extra vigilant."

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has warned the Colorado River is seeing levels three to four times as fast and full as they are used to seeing, making rafting riskier going through Glenwood Canyon. Still, that's not the case for all Colorado rivers right now. Ken Murphy with Adventure Outdoors and Lakota Guides rafting company said it's up to them to pick and choose the locations that are safe to bring guests down, and which will not be a good option.

"Those areas get closed for different water levels, other areas will open up," Murphy said. "Glenwood Canyon is a prime example of that. While Shoshone might get closed at certain times, when one A level rises, the Grizzly Creek area opens up or the Roaring Fork River opens up."

Murphy believes education and experience are the key to enjoying a safe adventure anywhere on a river in Colorado. Making sure you have your appropriate flotation device and equipment is also key. Still, the extra water Colorado is seeing (at least in comparison to recent prior years) isn't a dark cloud over the rafting season -- far from it. It just means anyone getting into a raft needs to know where they're going, what level of course they're headed down, and what to do if something goes wrong.

"If anyone's got any concerns, whether it be private or commercial, you know, reach out to your commercial outfitter, ask them questions," Murphy said, referencing the potential for a year with more consistent snow runoff. "We just learn to adapt. I mean, part of our industry is Mother Nature's our boss. We adapt, we're flexible and we move accordingly."

On Wednesday Lakota Guides took newer guides (and Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson) down a small section of rapids on the Eagle River as a part of training, and things were in control and safe the entire time. Murphy believes if the weather cooperates and stays cool, the snowpack might melt at an even pace and even push the rafting season well into the fall, possibly as late as October.