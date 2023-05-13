Unconscious kayaker pulled from Clear Creek by rafters

A 34-year-old Lakewood man was pulled from Clear Creek on Friday. Other rafters performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The unconscious man was in a kayak, according a press release from the Idaho Springs Police Department. He was rescued about 2.5 miles east of the town along Highway 6 at 12:10 p.m.

The highway was temporarily closed during the rescue.

The man's was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition at the time of the press release was not known, ISPD stated. There has been no update since.

An Idaho Springs Police Department patrol truck was used to transport an unconscious kayaker and first responders from the water's edge to an awaiting ambulance in Clear Creek Canyon on Saturday. Idaho Springs Police Department

ISPD Police Chief Nathan Buseck noted the water level in Clear Creek has risen considerably in the past week due to recent rainfall and spring run-off. He advised all recreationists to use caution.

An online flow rate monitor from the U.S. Geological Survey shows Clear Creek rose just less than a foot in 48 hours (2 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Saturday).