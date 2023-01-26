Westminster Public Schools new campus aims to boost high school students on campus and beyond

The Westminster community gathered on Wednesday to break ground on a new CTE campus for Westminster Public Schools. The new school will focus on hands-on and industry-relevant education for high school students.

The idea is to prepare students not only for college but for careers right after high school.

Phase one of the project focuses on the renovation of Ranum Middle School. The superintendent said the project will help more than just students.

"This really is a community-based investment that will benefit all of us by allowing our students to develop rewarding, high-paying careers," said Westminster Public Schools superintendent Pam Swanson.

More buildings and partnerships will be phased in as the program grows and develops connections with local industries and educators.