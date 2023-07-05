Watch CBS News
Westminster police officer strikes pedestrian who stepped into traffic

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Westminster police officer was involved in a deadly collision involving a pedestrian on July 4. It happened about 10:30 p.m. when the officer was driving southbound on Sheridan Boulevard approaching 107th Avenue. 

Police said the adult male pedestrian stepped into traffic and was struck by the officer's vehicle. The pedestrian did not survive. 

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the deadly collision and the findings will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. 

The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released. 

The officer was not injured and placed on administrative leave as is policy for the department. 

