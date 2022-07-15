Westminster Police looking for answers in destructive playground fire

A fire at a Westminster park destroyed playground equipment. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set at around 2:30 a.m. on July 14.

They responded to the Irving Street Park at Irving and 74th.

They say the ground is scorched and the slides are melted. Those with more information are asked to contact Westminster Police at 303-658-4360, select option 1, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.