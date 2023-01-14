Westminster man indicted for distribution of controlled substance resulting in death, according to U.S. Attorney's Office

The United States Attorney's Office District of Colorado announces the indictment of a Westminster man for distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

Ameen Alai, 47, has been indicted on one count of distribution of ibogaine, which is a Scheduled I controlled substance, resulting in death.

Until March 19. the defendant, also known as "Adam Powars," knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of ibogaine. The victim's death occurred on March 19.

Alai is facing 20 years in federal prison if convicted as he made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on Jan. 12, while the prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus Y. Chung.

The U.S. Marshals Service took the defendant into custody after a 3-month long fugitive investigation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division and the HIDTA Front Range Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.