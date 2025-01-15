Watch CBS News
Colorado teacher organizes drive for families impacted by LA wildfires

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

Students in a Westminster classroom are writing letters and drawing pictures to send to families affected by the wildfires in California.

Claire Pasco is a third-grade teacher at Orchard Park Academy. She's from California and knows many families who've been evacuated and some who have lost their homes and schools. 

She rallied her students and students throughout the school to put together some emotional support.

"We're hoping that these letters from students can connect with families with young children or students down in that area who've been affected," Pasco said. "There are little things that we can do to make a difference and just have a positive impact on those students and those families."

She planned to deliver the notes to her friends in Los Angeles this week. 

