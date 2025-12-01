Watch CBS News
Westminster apartment building evacuated for more than an hour after reports of smoke

Jesse Sarles
Residents of an apartment complex in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area had to evacuate from their homes on Monday because of a smoke investigation. It happened late at night at the Avalon building in the Westminster Promenade area close to the intersection of 104th Avenue and Westminster Boulevard.

Some residents who had to exit the building were keeping warm in a nearby restaurant.

At 10:30 p.m. the investigation turned up no fire and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

