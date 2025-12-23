Western Colorado county searches for answers after FEMA funding denied by Trump administration

After a destructive summer full of wildfires, and now being denied federal support, leaders in Rio Blanco County said they are still searching for answers and relief and are left with one big question, "Why?"

Back in August, the Lee Fire tore through more than 137,000 acres of Rio Blanco County, forcing evacuations and putting the town of Meeker at serious risk. County Commissioner Callie Scritchfield remembers just how close it came.

Commissioner Callie Scritchfield, Rio Blanco County. CBS

"It was nip and tuck for a couple of days, saving the town of Meeker," Scritchfield said.

When the flames finally died down, the focus shifted to recovery. That included rebuilding critical infrastructure, including power lines damaged or destroyed by the fire. White River Electric, the cooperative that serves much of the county, moved quickly to restore service. The system is back on, but strained and the cost has been steep.

"We're talking about $25 million," Scritchfield said, referring to the scale of repairs needed.

Rio Blanco county commissioners said they were hopeful Gov. Jared Polis' submission for a federal disaster declaration request would be granted in order to help cover wildfire and flood recovery costs across western Colorado. That request was ultimately denied by the federal government.

"There was a lot of hope and anticipation that we would be approved," Scritchfield said. "It was definitely a downer, very frustrating and a lack of understanding of why."

County officials said the costs the power company has racked up repairing power lines destroyed in the fire should have qualified them for federal public assistance. Scritchfield points to damage estimates well above FEMA's usual threshold.

"To qualify for public assistance is roughly 10 million dollars," Scritchfield said. "We're talking about $25 million -- just from White River Electric."

Alan Michalewicz, White River Electric general manager, says the damage from the Lee Fire, not to mention the Elk Fire, was extensive. One major transmission line was destroyed entirely, and another still needs major repairs.

"Our estimates today are probably in the neighborhood of ($20 million) to $25 million to replace it all before we're done," Michalewicz said.

Michalewicz said those repairs are happening regardless of whether federal help comes through, but the lack of FEMA assistance raises an uncomfortable question for customers.

"If that ends up being White River Electric's cost, it will impact what electric rates are to pay that back," Michaelwicz said.

That concern is already circulating through the community.

"It's the talk of the town," Scritchfield said. "What could our rates look like down the road?"

For a county that relies heavily on energy production, the stakes go beyond local power bills. Scritchfield notes the Piceance Basin supplies up to six of the natural gas consumed in the United States on a daily basis, making infrastructure stability critical far beyond county lines.

Both county officials and White River Electric said they are now keeping their fingers crossed for a second look at the disaster declaration.

"We've provided all the data we could on the first application," Michalewicz said. "Our hope is there's something missing, or something we could do differently to have them reassess that."

Scritchfield agreed and believes the county needs clarity as much as funding.

"We need to dig into it and find out why we did not receive that declaration," Scritchfield said. "It feels very much like we've been through quite a disaster."

Pushing for an appeal to the decision made by the White House would require Gov. Polis to go to bat for them a second time.

"We've been in contact," Michalewicz said.